Lawn games planned at Roxbury library

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will offer a game night, “Keep Your Distance Lawn Games,” July 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. A rain date of July 29 is planned.

Lawn games that allow for genteel levels of activity and social distancing, such as croquet, bocce ball, and gentle badminton will be offered on the lawns outside the South Street library

Participants may bring picnic items. Single-serve drinks will be available. White clothing is optional.

Registration is required by July 17 at www.minormemoriallibrary.org or by calling 860-350-2181.