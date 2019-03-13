Lawmakers want to revisit vaccination religious exemptions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some Connecticut lawmakers, including the House Speaker, want the General Assembly to consider eliminating a provision in state law that allows parents and guardians to exempt their children from immunizations for religious reasons.

Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter of Hartford had pushed for a 2015 law change, requiring parents and guardians who submit statements that immunizations violate their child's religious beliefs to have those statements "acknowledged" annually by a notary public, justice of the peace or other officials.

Ritter said Wednesday that change hasn't really helped address the problem of a growing number of unvaccinated, kindergarten-age children entering Connecticut public schools. Ritter says he guesses the vast majority don't have religious concerns with vaccinations.

Upset parents are gathering at the Capitol, saying this effort infringes on their religious liberties.