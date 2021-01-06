Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are vowing an investigation into how Capitol police handled Wednesday’s violent breach at the Capitol, questioning whether a lack of preparedness allowed the mob to occupy and vandalize the building.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, said the breach “raises grave security concerns,″ adding that her committee will work with House and Senate leaders to review the police response — and its preparedness — to a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump that stormed the Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding.