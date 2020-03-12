Lawmakers urged to borrow for infrastructure improvements

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Transportation officials have asked for Maine lawmakers to pass another borrowing package to fund improvements to roads and bridges.

Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note spoke before the Legislature’s budget-writing Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee Wednesday in favor of the borrowing package, the Portland Press Herald reported.

"Simply put, Maine DOT’s work plan, which has already been pared back to unsustainable levels due to recent cost increases, cannot be delivered without this bond, similar bonds in the future or replacement funding," Van Note said.

The borrowing bill could allocate $90 million to the state's highway fund, $15 million for other transportation projects, and $15 million to expand high-speed internet.

Commissioner of Community and Economic Development Heather Johnson testified that funding for transportation and internet connectivity is crucial for the state's economy.

"A strong economy that provides family-supporting incomes and productivity growth allows us to invest in other areas that collectively improve the high quality of life that we all enjoy in Maine," Johnson said.