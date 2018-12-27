Lawmakers report $43M increase in unspent cash reserves

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania legislative branch saw its budget reserve jump by nearly $43 million last year, with most of the additional surplus attributed to House and Senate accounts.

The Legislative Audit Advisory Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve the annual financial report for the legislative branch.

The commission says the legislative surplus was $138 million when the year ended in June. A year ago, the commission pegged the surplus at $95 million.

Details on the roughly $300 million in total spending were not immediately released. The auditing firm said that information is expected to be posted online in the next day or two.

The reserve reached $215 million in 2006. Lawmakers have defended the surplus as a way to counteract executive branch power when budget stalemates occur.