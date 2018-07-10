Lawmakers race to complete work on budget, other major bills

BOSTON (AP) — With only three weeks left in the legislative session, Massachusetts lawmakers face a mountain of unfinished business.

The most pressing concern: Passage of a $41 billion state budget for the new fiscal year that began ten days ago. Massachusetts has a stopgap budget in place but is the only U.S. state without a permanent spending plan.

One possible sticking point for budget negotiators is language added by the Senate that would place sharp limits on cooperation between Massachusetts law enforcement agencies and federal immigration officials.

There appears to be less appetite for the immigration amendment in the House and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has promised a veto if it reaches his desk.

Dozens of other major bills on a variety of subjects are awaiting final action before the July 31 deadline.