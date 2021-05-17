Lawmakers propose changes to Lamont's plans for COVID funds

Connecticut legislators recommended changes on Monday to Gov. Ned Lamont's spending proposal for more than $2.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding, including using more of the money to help replenish the state's hard-hit unemployment trust fund and boost funding for the tourism industry and struggling nursing homes.
Members of the Democratic-controlled Appropriations Committee voted unanimously for the retooled plan, despite some Republicans wanting more of the historic financial assistance from Washington spent on paying down the $725 million the state had to borrow from the federal government during the pandemic to ensure unemployment claims were covered.