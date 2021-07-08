Lawmakers press EU over Hungary, Poland rights concerns

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on the EU's executive arm Thursday to take action against Hungary and Poland over concerns about democratic backsliding in the two countries that could restrict their access to EU funds.
The EU Parliament voted 529-150 with 14 abstentions in favor of a resolution that urges the European Commission, to quickly investigate any possible rule of law breaches “that affect or seriously risk affecting the sound financial management of the Union budget.”