Lawmakers mull 5-year trial run on private school vouchers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Senate has approved governor-backed legislation that would fund a pilot private school voucher program for low-income students in the state's largest county.

The measure would launch a five-year program in Pulaski County that uses $3.5 million annually in public funds to send around 500 students who qualify for federal lunch-buying assistance to private schools.

If approved in the House, the "Capital Promise Scholarship" will be Arkansas' largest school-choice program.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday that his office would allot discretionary funds to cover the subsidy.

Arkansas offers a similar program to about 250 students with disabilities under the Succeed Scholarship Program.

Supporters say parents should have access public funds to send their kids to suitable schools. Critics argue the proposal would destabilize public schools.

