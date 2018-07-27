Lawmakers, lobbyists to get annual anti-harassment training

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A new Maine law requires annual anti-harassment training and education for lawmakers and their staffs — and it mandates that lobbyists also receive the training.

The legislation became law with Republican Gov. Paul LePage's signature this month, but it won't go into effect until lawmakers adjourn their ongoing special session. Legislative leaders said Thursday it isn't clear when that session will end.

Several lobbyists and lawmakers came forward in February to share their stories of inappropriate behavior, including sexual harassment, at the Maine Statehouse

State officials told The Associated Press in December that it has received two sexual misconduct or harassment complaints against lawmakers during the last decade, one in 2009 and the other in 2011.

The Legislature's human resources director says the state hasn't received such complaints this year.