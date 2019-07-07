Lawmakers confident Nebraska will OK new business incentives

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers who want to update the state's largest tax incentive program for businesses are getting ready to try again and say they're confident the measure will pass in 2020.

Business groups suffered a rare and surprising defeat in May when lawmakers rejected the "ImagiNE Nebraska Act." Several rural lawmakers helped sink the measure after their top priority, a property tax package, failed to advance.

Nebraska's tax incentives have faced increased scrutiny in recent years amid criticism that they are inefficient and the money is going to companies that would have come to the state anyway. Supporters say the new bill would make the incentives more transparent, easier to use, and do a better job of holding companies accountable for their progress in creating jobs.