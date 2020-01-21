Lawmakers, Lamont officials to meet to finish tolling bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic state legislators and members of Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's administration planned to meet privately Tuesday to try and finalize the details of a transportation bill that includes bridge tolls for big trucks.

Senate President Martin Looney of New Haven said lawmakers are still hoping to have a draft of a bill ready within “the next couple of days” but it remains unclear when a vote might be held.

“It is our intent at this point to try to schedule a public hearing on the issue as well, and then proceed to try to schedule a vote,” said Looney, adding how there are also discussions “moving in tandem” on a major borrowing bill that the General Assembly has not yet passed.

Looney said it's still possible that a public hearing and a vote on a transportation improvement package could be approved in a special session before the regular session convenes Feb. 5. But he acknowledged that “obviously, everything would have to move pretty clearly like clockwork without anything going off the tracks.”