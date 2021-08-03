Lawmaker seeks probe after Maricopa County rejects subpoena

PHOENIX (AP) — A top Arizona lawmaker asked state Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Tuesday to investigate whether Maricopa County is breaking the law by refusing to comply with subpoenas for records related to the 2020 election.
Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli of Lake Havasu City, the No. 3 Republican in the Senate, filed his complaint under Senate Bill 1487. The 5-year-old law allows any lawmaker to demand an investigation of “any ordinance, regulation, order or other official action” taken by a local government that may conflict with state law.