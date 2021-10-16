Lawmaker's killing wounds 'British tradition' of openness JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press Oct. 16, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 1:14 p.m.
1 of9 A note is seen on a photograph showing slain member of Parliament David Amess, right, placed by a floral tribute near the scene where Amess was killed on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old British man is in custody. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Flowers are laid near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 where British Conservative lawmaker David Amess died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery on Friday. Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay their respects to Amess who was stabbed to death in what police say was a terrorist-related attack. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
7 of9 Flowers are placed as a tribute in Parliament Square following Friday's death of member of Parliament David Amess in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, in London, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay tribute to a long-serving British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in what police have described as a terrorist incident. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less
The name alone — “the surgery" — evokes a place where help is sought and given. British lawmaker David Amess, like others, hosted his all-are-welcome surgeries regularly, meeting the voters he represented with a smile and a ready ear for whatever concerns, problems, gripes and hopes they might have.
Shockingly for a country proud of its parliamentary democracy that has served as a model for systems of government elsewhere, Amess' availability ultimately also cost him his life.