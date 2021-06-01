Lawmaker resigns to accept appointment to parole board

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A member of Montana's House of Representatives resigned his seat late last month to accept an appointment to the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole, even after an attorney for the legislature questioned the constitutionality of the move, a Montana news outlet reported.
Republican Rep. Jimmy Patelis of Billings announced May 23 on social media that he was resigning from the House to accept Gov. Greg Gianforte's appointment to the parole board, effective Tuesday. The job pays about $87,000 a year, according to state employee data.