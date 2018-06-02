Lawmaker defeated in primary falls short in write-in bid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A bid by a Pennsylvania state lawmaker who lost in the Democratic primary to win a write-in campaign for the Republican nomination has fallen far short.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that information released by Allegheny County this week indicates that the last-minute bid by five-term Rep. Dom Costa was unsuccessful.

Costa, a former Pittsburgh police chief, lost last month's Democratic primary race to Sara Innamorato in the 21st state House district. No Republican had filed in the primary, and in the closing week of the campaign Costa sent out a mailer urging GOP voters to write him in for the nomination.

It takes 300 write-in votes to get on the November ballot, but only 136 Republican voters entered some version of Costa's name. Fourteen wrote in Innamorato's name.

___

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com