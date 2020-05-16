Law school students to help with legal issues around virus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Law school students at the University of Michigan are helping local groups with legal issues related to the coronavirus.

Community groups and lawyers are encouraged to submit projects for free, or pro bono, assistance.

The Michigan Law COVID Corps has about 200 law students and is recognized as an official pro bono project by the law school. It is organized into task forces focused on workers’ rights, small business support, housing rights, voting rights and people in custody.

“Most law students don’t know much about epidemiology, but we do know about unemployment insurance, eviction proceedings or civil rights litigation," said Maiya Moncino, the group's founder.