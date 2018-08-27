Law requires quarterly reports of health of veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law requiring quarterly reports on the health of veterans under state care after a Legionnaires' disease crisis at a state-run veterans' home.

The Republican took the action Monday. It requires the Department of Veterans' Affairs to inform lawmakers of the health of all residents at veterans' homes in quarterly reports.

It follows a 2015 outbreak of Legionnaires' disease at the Quincy veterans' home in western Illinois. Thirteen residents have died from pneumonia-like disease and dozens more were sickened.

Sen. Tom Cullerton is the sponsor. The Villa Park Democrat has railed against Veterans Affairs' officials for lack of communication with lawmakers.

Families of victims have filed lawsuits against the state.

The law takes effect immediately.

The bill was HB5784 .