Law protects waterways, calls Saint-Gaudens historical park

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The wide-ranging public lands bill signed into law by President Donald Trump has provisions that protect some New Hampshire waterways and redesignates Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site as a "National Historical Park."

New Hampshire's congressional delegation has championed the provisions. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the redesignation of Saint-Gaudens finally recognizes the landmark appropriately "for its natural beauty, historical architecture and art."

The legislation also will designate portions of the Nashua, Squannacook, and Nissitssit Rivers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire as scenic rivers under the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.

Rep. Annie Kuster said the protection of the Nashua River and its tributaries and the permanent reauthorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund will "contribute to the long-term protection of our natural resources for future generations to enjoy."