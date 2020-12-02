https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Law-officers-search-for-suspect-after-2-people-15769136.php
Law officers search for suspect after 2 people are slain
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) — Law officers were searching for a suspect after two people were slain in Alexander City, authorities said.
The killings happened late Monday night, when law officers say they discovered two people killed by gunshots inside a home, Al.com reported. They were identified as 40-year-old Stephanie Nicole Motes; and her 18-year-old son, Cody Lane Motes.
Authorities say the 24-year-old suspect fled the scene in a purple Chevrolet Geo Tracker and is considered armed and dangerous.
View Comments