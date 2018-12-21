Law allows Delaware casino to open on Christmas for 1st time

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Gambling during Christmas is legal in Delaware for the first time since the state approved slot machines in 1994.

Dover Downs CEO Denis McGlynn tells news outlets his casino will be open on Christmas because a casino tax relief bill signed into law in June legalized gambling at Delaware's three casinos on both Christmas and Easter.

McGlynn says the change was a small part of negotiations for the new tax relief. The law reduces the tax rate on revenue from slots and table games, and will decrease casinos' tax burden $16.8 million by 2020.

Dover Downs will be the only casino open on next week's holiday, as both others' websites say they'll remain closed. McGlynn says he's not sure what to expect Tuesday, but any increase in business will help.