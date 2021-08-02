Law aims to speed up job certification of military spouses

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — With military spouses facing a double-digit unemployment even before the pandemic, the state of Connecticut is attempting to make it easier for them and other people relocating from out-of-state to obtain state occupational licenses for professions ranging from nurses to architects.

Both state and military officials said Monday, during a ceremonial signing of the bill at the Submarine Force Museum in Groton, that lengthy delays in Connecticut to recognize an out-of-state license or certification can create hardships for the spouses — which are 90% women — and their families.

“This was a huge problem for military spouses, who, while they were waiting for months, even years to get their certification, to get their licensure in this state, they were much more likely to be unemployed or employed in lower-paying jobs,” said Democratic Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, who chairs the Governor's Council on Women and Girls, which pushed for the legislation this year.

The secretaries of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, and U.S. Air Force recently issued a memo highlighting a growing national problem associated with the spouses of military members who often face barriers to employment when they relocate to different bases. While Connecticut currently has legislation in place to accommodate military spouses, the process of recognizing their out-of-state licensing has been too lengthy, given their relatively short stays in the state, military advocates said.

“That's why it's such a win for our military families to finally make this happen,” said Bysiewicz, adding how toughly 35% of military spouses in the U.S. work in licensed professions and are 10 times more likely to have moved across state lines their civilian counterparts.

Under the new law, which takes effect Oct. 1, the Connecticut Departments of Public Health and Consumer Protection will issue the appropriate license or credential to a state resident or the spouse of an active duty service member stationed in Connecticut if he or she practiced safely under another state’s license for at least four years. They must also have met certain examination requirements and completed the necessary background checks. The agencies will have the discretion to deny requests if they determine it's in the state's best interest.

The new law also requires the Department of Public Health to convene a working group to review whether Connecticut should join any interstate licensure compacts in order to make the process easier. According to Gov. Ned Lamont's office, Connecticut is one of eight states that has not joined any interstate licensure compact. The group's recommendations are due by Jan. 15, 2022.

There are roughly 9,000 Navy personnel assigned to the submarine base in Groton. About 60% to 70% have spouses. That figure doesn't include the military spouses associated with the Coast Guard and National Guard and Reserve branches, said Bob Ross, executive director of the state's Office of Military Affairs.

“Military families usually expect a transfer about every two or three years. Sometimes it works out and they can actually stay in the same location, a different job at the same location. But more often than not, they have to move to a different location and then they have to make those family choices about spousal employment and education and do you really want to move those kids in your family,” Ross said. "And what we want to do is make sure that Connecticut is always really attractive to either stay here or come here."

Christopher Arnold, the Northeast regional liaison at the Department of Defense, said a 2015 survey of active duty spouses conducted by the DOD found most who do not work would like to provide a second income for their families but 23% remain unemployed due to licensure and other issues. He said other research has shown that figure could be as high as 28%.

Meanwhile, state officials hope that having such a law on the books will make Connecticut more attractive to the Department of Defense, which has made family-related issues, including spousal employment, health care, housing, and K-12 education opportunities, a priority. Ross noted it will become especially important the next time the Base Realignment and Closure Commission looks at which facilities around the country to possibly close.