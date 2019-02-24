Lavin to lead Native American women lecture

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington will present a program, “Traditional Roles of Native American Women in Southern New England Tribal Societies,” March 7 at 6:30 p.m. A snow date of March 14 is set.

The program, held in recognition of Women’s History Month, will be facilitated by Dr. Lucianne Lavin, director of research for the Institute for American Indian Studies in Washington.

In traditional Native American societies, women were and still are considered major assets to their communities and are respected as the social equals of men for a number of reasons.

Lavin will provide a short introduction to the indigenous communities in southern New England, and then focus on the traditional roles of women in those communities.

Women’s roles and status will be compared to that of indigenous men and to their European female contemporaries.

The presentation will also discuss how those roles changed in response to the devastating effects of European colonization and briefly touch upon the lives of some 20th and 21st century traditional indigenous leaders in Connecticut.

For information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.