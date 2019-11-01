The Gregory James Gallery in New Milford will open an exhibit of more than 40 new and recent landscape paintings by Connecticut artist Jim Laurino with reception Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. A demonstration with the artist will be held Nov. 16 at 5 p.m., and the exhibit will remain on view through Dec. 8. A sample of Laurino’s work is shown above.
The Gregory James Gallery in New Milford will open an exhibit of more than 40 new and recent landscape paintings by Connecticut artist Jim Laurino with reception Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. A demonstration with
The Gregory James Gallery in New Milford will open an exhibit of more than 40 new and recent landscape paintings by Connecticut artist Jim Laurino with reception Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. A demonstration with the artist will be held Nov. 16 at 5 p.m., and the exhibit will remain on view through Dec. 8. A sample of Laurino’s work is shown above.
The Gregory James Gallery in New Milford will open an exhibit of more than 40 new and recent landscape paintings by Connecticut artist Jim Laurino with reception Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. A demonstration with
The Gregory James Gallery in New Milford is presenting an exhibit of more than 40 new and recent landscape paintings by Connecticut artist Jim Laurino through Dec. 8 A demonstration with the artist will be held Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. A sample of Laurino’s work is shown above.