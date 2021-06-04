Latvian woman charged in US with role in cybercrime group

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Latvian woman has been charged with developing malicious software used by a cybercrime digital network that infected computers worldwide and looted bank accounts of millions of dollars, the Justice Department said Friday.
Alla Witte is charged as part of a 47-count indictment with participating in a cybercrime organization known as the Trickbot Group, which authorities say operated in Russia and several other countries. The group is accused of infecting millions of computers worldwide with malicious software that targeted hospitals, schools, governments, businesses and other entities.