Last car cruise of season set

To mark the finale of another successful cruise night season, Litchfield Crossings in New Milford and its retail family will be celebrating the final Tuesday of Paradice Cruise Nights by giving gift bags to the first 50 shoppers and the opportunity to win a surprise raffle Sept. 29.

The car cruise will take place in the parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank off Route 7 from 5 p.m. to dark.

“We are so grateful to the New Milford community, our friends, neighbors, Paradice Cruisers and our Litchfield Crossing’s family for their continued support in making this a very special season,” said Kristen N. Gizzi, executive director of Litchfield Crossings.

“We all have had an isolating and frightening few months with the unknown in the world,” she said. “However, Paradice Classic Cruisers was able to bring joy, comradery and fun while maintaining safety requirements.”

Paradice Classic Cruisers, a member of The Connecticut Council of Car Clubs, arranges car cruisers throughout New England, sponsors local car shows and raises funds for charities around the state and welcomes new members.

For more information, visit http//www.paradiceclassiccruiser.org.