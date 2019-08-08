Last Third Thursday event set

The last Third Thursday block party event of the summer will be held Aug. 15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The rain date is the following Friday.

Games, sidewalk sales and music will be offered, and Nashville Drive will perform live at 6:30 p.m.

Special guests will include the Village Center for the Arts, Kimberly Farms, Rita’s Italian Ice, The Cue (BBQ), balloon twisters and henna artists.