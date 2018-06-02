https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Lasar-art-12953594.php
Lasar art
Published 12:00 am, Saturday, June 2, 2018
Photo: Courtesy Of Nancy Lasar
The Gallery at Still River Editions in Danbury will open an exhibit, “Flux and Flow: Unique Techniques and Collaborations,” with a reception June 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. The show, which will run through Sept. 28, will feature works by Nancy Lasar of Washington, whose work is shown above. The gallery is located at 128 East Liberty St. and is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays.
