Lasar art

Photo: Courtesy Of Nancy Lasar Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 The Gallery at Still River Editions in Danbury will open an exhibit, “Flux and Flow: Unique Techniques and Collaborations,” with a reception June 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. The show, which will run through Sept. 28, will feature works by Nancy Lasar of Washington, whose work is shown above. The gallery is located at 128 East Liberty St. and is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays. less The Gallery at Still River Editions in Danbury will open an exhibit, “Flux and Flow: Unique Techniques and Collaborations,” with a reception June 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. The show, which will run through Sept. ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Nancy Lasar Lasar art 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Gallery at Still River Editions in Danbury will open an exhibit, “Flux and Flow: Unique Techniques and Collaborations,” with a reception June 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. The show, which will run through Sept. 28, will feature works by Nancy Lasar of Washington, whose work is shown above. The gallery is located at 128 East Liberty St. and is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays.