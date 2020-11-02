Las Vegas police vehicle struck by suspected DUI driver

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say an officer suffered minor injuries after a suspected impaired driver hit a patrol car.

The incident happened Monday shortly after 4 a.m. on Tropicana Avenue near Decatur Boulevard.

According to authorities, the driver of an SUV rear-ended the officer's vehicle which was in the middle of a traffic stop. The impact caused the police car to hit the car it had stopped.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver was detained and then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police did not release further details.