Las Vegas police: Toddler dies after being locked in vehicle

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police has launched an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old girl who was left in a vehicle Monday.

Special Victims Unit Lt. David Valenta said a man flagged down a patrol vehicle driving nearby around 3:30 p.m. and told the officer he was locked out of his car while it was running with the air conditioner on and his daughter inside.

Witness told police that they were trying to open the door with a hanger as the man tried to call a tow truck company. The officer broke the window open upon arrival.

Valenta said neither officers nor paramedics could save the girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the girl and determine her cause and manner of death. Authorities believe the girl died from being inside of the hot car.

It is unclear how long the child was in the vehicle. Valenta said it was also unclear if the air conditioner was running.

Her father was taken into custody to be interviewed by police. Valenta could not confirm if he was cooperating with police.