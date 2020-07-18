Las Vegas man suspected in woman's beating death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say they’ve arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of fatally beating a friend while on drugs.

Police say they responded to a report of an unresponsive woman on Thursday morning.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found beaten and dead.

Police suspect Akshaya Kubiak fatally beat her while under the influence of drugs. He faces an open count of murder.