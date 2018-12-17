Las Vegas man dies after being hit by car while jaywalking

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas man has died after being hit by a car.

Las Vegas police say the incident happened Sunday around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Swenson Street and Twain Avenue.

According to investigators, the 60-year-old victim was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk.

He was hit by a Chevrolet Cavalier and thrown onto the roadway.

Paramedics transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 23-year-old female driver stated at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The incident remains under investigation.

Las Vegas police say the death brings the total number of traffic-related fatalities this year to 133.