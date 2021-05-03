Las Vegas convention center to host drive-thru vaccinations May 3, 2021 Updated: May 3, 2021 6:39 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Las Vegas say they hope to administer more than 1,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine a day to area residents once a big drive-thru COVID-19 shot clinic opens Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The Southern Nevada Health District said Monday the goal is for 60% of the eligible population — or about 1.1 million people 16 and older — to receive at least one shot of vaccine.