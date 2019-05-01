Las Vegas Mayor Goodman takes oath of office for final term

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been sworn in for a third term.

Goodman took the oath of office Wednesday. The ceremony had been delayed by two weeks after Goodman decided to postpone because she wasn't feeling well.

The 80-year-old mayor has been undergoing treatment for breast cancer since January.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Goodman said in March that her doctors have been delighted with her response to treatment so far. She said Wednesday that the treatments have given her "this wonderful opportunity to move on and do what I love" and to "take this city to the next level."

She overwhelmingly won re-election earlier this month to a final term, matching her husband Oscar Goodman's 12-year span running Sin City.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com