Lap dance at homelessness conference prompts resignation

SEATTLE (AP) — The director of a public agency for homelessness in King County, Washington, has resigned after a dancer performed lap dances at an annual conference.

Kira Zylstra stepped down as head of All Home, a coordinating agency for homelessness response in Washington state’s largest county, which includes Seattle. Zylstra had previously been placed on administrative leave.

A county spokesperson told The Seattle Times in an email Monday when officials at the county’s Department of Community and Human Services found out about “a performance that was inappropriate for the conference,” they started an investigation.

Among those who attended the Dec. 9 conference were government employees, nonprofit workers, and members of the faith community.