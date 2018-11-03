Lane of I-526 bridge to close for repairs for 3 nights

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — The eastbound bridge over the Wando River on Interstate 526 will be closed for three nights next week while crews fill potholes.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation tells The Post and Courier of Charleston that the work is routine maintenance.

The bridge's right line will be closed overnight Sunday to Monday and Monday to Tuesday. The left lane will be closed overnight Tuesday to Wednesday.

A truck climbing lane will remain closed.

The department says the repairs aren't related to emergency work on the westbound span after a support cable snapped in May.

Officials concluded that water was able to get around measures meant to keep moisture out and cause the cable to rust.

The James B. Edwards Bridge has been plagued by problems since it opened in 1991.