Lane closures scheduled for Interstate 40 in Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Lane closures are scheduled for a portion of Interstate 40 in North Carolina to allow workers to make repairs to median walls.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release repairs began in the eastbound lanes on Monday at mile marker 193, and it's expected the lanes will be closed for about four weeks.

Starting next week, the work moves to overnight hours with both the left lane and the lane next to it closed, as well as the westbound lane next to the median.

The final two weeks of work will return to daytime hours. The left eastbound lane will remain closed as well as the left westbound lane. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 21.