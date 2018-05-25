Landslide cuts off groups of campers in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A landslide temporarily kept several people from driving out of an area in northwest Wyoming where they were camping and fishing.

The landslide happened late Thursday and blocked a road near the Little Greys River. Bridger-Teton National Forest officials say workers used heavy equipment to clear the rocks and other debris off the road Friday afternoon.

The gravel road is the only way into or out of the area. District Ranger Justin Laycock says three or four groups of people were temporarily unable to drive out. Nobody was hurt.

Landslides are common in the region during soggy spring weather. A landslide that happened in February has closed a different road nearby and partially dammed the Greys River.