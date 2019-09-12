https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Landowner-clears-out-homeless-camp-on-private-land-14435189.php
Landowner clears out homeless camp on private land
BURLINGON, Vt. (AP) — A homeless camp on private property in Vermont has been cleared out.
Rick Davis, owner of the land, says the clear-out Tuesday was for vegetation maintenance, invasive species control and waste control in preparation for placing the property on the market.
WCAX-TV reports this is the second homeless camp cleared; another was cleared by the state off I-89 in South Burlington.
The ACLU challenged Burlington's policy of clearing homeless encampments.
