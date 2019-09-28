Land trusts plan Tunnel Road hike

The Steep Rock Association and the Roxbury Land Trust will co-host a 4 ½-mile inter-town hike along Tunnel Road in Washington Oct. 5 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The town road, which connects protected lands owned by the two organizations, has been integrated into Steep Rock Preserve’s trail system and sees more tread from boots and horseshoes than tires nowadays.

Once fully passable by car, about half of the road has been permanently closed to hiker’s delight.

It offers unparalleled views of the Shepaug River as it follows the waterway’s course into large tracts of preserved, wild lands.

From old growth forest to early successional scrub, cascading creeks to floodplain forest, this trek has a variety of habitat types to see.

It also lies adjacent to the old railroad bed rich in history for discussion along the way.

The group will take a slight detour off Tunnel Road to investigate the tunnel itself, a 235-foot passage through bedrock, from which the road received its name.

The program will start at SRA’s main Steep Rock Preserve parking lot next to the riding ring at 2 Tunnel Road, Washington and finish at RLT’s Battle Swamp Preserve on Judd’s Bridge Road in Roxbury.

A shuttle bus will then bring all participants back to Washington, concluding the program.

Participants should wear appropriate footwear for a moderate hike with one steep climb and have plenty of water on hand.

Poor weather will postpone the program until Oct. 6.

Registration is required at https://steeprockassoc.org/events-program due to shuttle capacity.