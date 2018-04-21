Land trust to hold special events

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust, which serves the Greater New Milford area, has announced its upcoming events.

A hands-on exploration of a vernal pool with biologist Betsy Corrigan will be held April 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants will dip nets to find aquatic insects, search for amphibians, and discover what makes the plants and animals of this ecosystem unique. Participants should wear waterproof boots and expect uneven terrain.

The program is suitable for all ages,

The location will be announced at time of registration.

To reserve a space, email Elizabeth@weantinoge.org.

A bird walks with Weantinoge members and Audubon birder Angela Dimmitt will be held May 5 and June 9 from 6:30 to 10 a.m. at Smyrksi Farm, 237 Merryall Road.

Registration is required by emailing elizabeth@weantinoge.org by April 30 for the May walk and May 31 for the June walk.

Trail work days will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 13 at Hauser Preserve in Litchfield, Henry Preserve in Newtown, May 12 at Morrissey Preserve in Gaylordsville and May 18 at Wildwoods Preserve in Sharon.

For information and RSVP, email carrie@weantinoge.org.