Land trust to hold programs

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust, which serves the Greater New Milford area, will offer a variety of events in the coming days and weeks.

Offerings will include a program with Dr. Carole Cheah, an entomologist with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, about stressors, including the hemlock woolly adelgid, and their impacts on eastern hemlock health in the context of a rapidly changing climate May 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington; a trail work day at the Alice McAllister Memorial Sanctuary near Mud Pond May 18; and a Smyrski Farm bird walk with Angela Dimmitt June 6 from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the farm, 238 Merryall Road

In addition, a Kahn Preserve hike to Bear Hill Summit will be held June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. Hikers should meet at the parking lot for Nostrand Preserve in New Milford.

To RSVP to the June 8 program, email elizabeth@weantinoge.org or call 860-927-1927. To RSVP to the May 18 trail day, or the June 1 hike, email carrie@weantinoge.org.