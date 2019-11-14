Land trust to hold meeting, program

The Warren Land Trust will hold its annual meeting Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. in the conference room on the lower level of Warren Town Hall.

All members and the community at large are welcome to attend.

The business portion of the meeting will be followed by seasonal refreshments and a presentation and discussion on the potential economic benefits of land conservation.

Local experts Mark Nielsen and Connie Manes will present the issues and take questions.

Nielsen is assistant director of the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments, responsible for regional environmental and transportation planning programs.

He was recognized by the Connecticut Greenways Council for his dedication to the development of greenways, including providing oversight and technical assistance to the Naugatuck River Greenway Committee in its construction of a 44-mile multi-use trail from Torrington to Derby.

Manes is a consultant to many local land trusts and director of the Litchfield Hills Greenprint Collaborative, one of the country’s leading Regional Conservation Partnerships, of which the Warren Land Trust is a member.

She has been instrumental in developing “Follow the Forest,” a regional initiative protecting the woodland and wildlife corridors of the Northeast.

For more information or with questions, contact info@warrenlandtrust.org.