Land trust to hold fall celebration

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust will hold its annual fall celebration Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smyrski Farm Preserve at 237 Merryall Road in New Milford.

A rain date of Sept. 15 is planned.

Free family-friendly activities will include tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting), live birds-of-prey show, nature walks, hayrides, face painting, and live music.

Free food will be served all day.