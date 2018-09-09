Land trust to hold fall celebration

Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust will hold its fall celebration Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in New Milford.

Festivities will take place at Smyrski Farm, 237 Merryall Road, a 220-acre farm that has been in continuous use for over 200 years.

The family-friendly event celebrates local agriculture, history, and conservation. Last year, over 400 guests of all ages joined from Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York.

Activities will include tethered hot-air balloon rides starting at 8 a.m.; free continental breakfast and BBQ lunch; a birds of prey show presented by Sharon Audubon; farm animal petting zoo including calves, pot belly pigs, ducks, rabbits, sheep and a donkey; hayrides, face and pumpkin painting, nature walks, games and barn tours; and live music by Switch Factory, a local bluegrass band.