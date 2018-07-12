Land trust sets meeting, program

Naromi Land Trust in Sherman will hold its annual meeting July 13 at 6 p.m. at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse in town.

The meeting is open to the public.

It will include the sale of ice cream from Jason the Ice Cream Man and a program with guest speaker Debbie Corcione, founder and director of the Wildlife-Line, Inc., a wildlife rehabilitator located in Sherman.

Corcione started the Wildlife-Line in 2008 but has been a rehabilitator over 25 years.

The mission of Wildlife-Line is to rescue and rehabilitate orphaned or injured wildlife and return them to their natural habitat.

While many of the animals have obvious signs of injury or neglect, there are many animals who appear to be abandoned but are not.

The evening will include a short business meeting.

The clubhouse is located at the intersection of Route 37 South and Leach Hollow Road.