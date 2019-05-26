Land trust saltes Warren hike

Warren Land Trust will hold a Connecticut Trails Day hike at Mattatuck Trail Extension June 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The hike will be a moderately challenging two-mile out-and-back hike on a newer section of the trail, which has some rocky and steep areas.

Hikers should wear appropriate footwear and bring water.

Interested hikers should meet at Flat Rocks Road, just east of Melius Road. The starting point will be marked and Warren Land Trust volunteers will be on hand to greet hikers.

For more information and RSVP, email info@warrenlandtrust.org.