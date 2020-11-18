Land trust meeting, program to be virtual

The Warren Land Trust will hold its annual meeting and program Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. and approximately 11 a.m. via Zoom.

A business meeting highlighting the land trust’s 2020 accomplishments and plans for 2021 will be followed by a presentation by wildlife biologist Peter Picone on "Wildlife and Habitat Are Inextricably Linked; Enhancing Habitat One Native Plant At A Time.”

Picone will discuss invasive species management and how to use native plants to enhance wildlife habitat for songbirds, beneficial insects and other local wildlife.

Weather permitting, the meeting will be followed by a socially distanced hike on one of WLT’s preserves.

For more information, including the link, visit www.warrenlandtrust.org.