Land continues to heal 5 years after destructive wildfire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Scorched dead trees still mark the path of one of the largest wildfires ever to strike Spring Mountains National Recreation Area five years later.

But the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports new life in the form of green patches of bushes and shrubs now color much of the nearly 30 square miles (78 square kilometers) of federal land that remain closed to the public as the landscape slowly heals.

U.S. Forest Service soil scientist Jim Hurja says the agency is seeing signs of recovery, as many native plants are sprouting.

The fire began on July 1, 2013, and burned for more than a month. By the time the fire was contained, it had churned through several different ecosystems.

Some of the worst damage occurred in and around Harris Springs Canyon.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com