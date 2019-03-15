‘Land and Culture’ series under way in Roxbury

The fourth program in the Connecticut Humanities-funded series “Land And Culture” will continue March 21 with a presentation given by Kyle Turoczi, owner of Earthtones Native Plant Nursery in Woodbury, at Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury

The talk, the first part of a two-part presentation, will show people how to look for and decipher past activities that may have occurred on land that now is forested.

From specific species of trees and other plants growing in an area, to various kinds of land formations, much can be known about what kind of uses people have put to the land in the past, whether they are buildings, charcoal burning, farming, or other activities.

This presentation will be followed April 6 with a site walk at Mine Hill in Roxbury, where participants have a hands-on opportunity to learn from a specific location.

Turoczi learned about reading landscape from Tom Wessels, his former professor and mentor, who is considered an authority and has written books and led tours on the subject.

Additional upcoming programs at the Minor include gallery talks by Susan Lerner and Mark Cohagen March 16 and 30 and the library’s Pop-Up Pub March 22 at the Hodge Memorial Library and Museum .